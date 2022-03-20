El Campo blight and what to do about it goes before the City Development Corporation of El Campo board Monday.
The city formed a committee tasked with addressing blight late last year, but thus far the only announced development has been a broad strokes plan.
Now, the city is asking the CDC to join in the effort by placing Economic Development Specialist Beverly Supak on the committee.
The partnership with the CDC makes sense, Supak said, “because we are trying to attract more economic development to El Campo and blight gives a bad impression of the city.”
City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson heads up the staff effort while District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. remains a champion for the cause.
In December, Hancock literally offered his seat in council chambers to anyone ready to clean up El Campo.
“It’s past time to clean up the city. We can get it done ... we take one step forward and two steps backward,” he said during that session.
Staff presented its broad strokes plan Jan. 10, a follow up to a 2019 report targeting primarily the Jackson and Mechanic Street corridors.
Obstacles for enforcement, officials say, include finding and notifying property owners as well as grandfathered properties.
The CDC meets at 2 p.m. Monday, March 21 in the Northside Education Center, 707 Fahrenthold, in Room 110. Meetings are open to the public with time designated for citizen comments.
Other items before the CDC board include a review of sales tax reports, investment policies and the upcoming audit.
