Take Me Out To The Ballfield

Duncan Corbett, right, with the help of Wharton County Junior College Athletic Director Keith Case (obscured by sheet) unveil the new statue “The Pioneer” at Corbett Park Thursday afternoon. At left is WCJC President Betty McCrohan. Corbett, the park’s namesake, funded the baseball park and the statue.

With a two-man tug of a bright red sheet a new sculpture was unveiled Thursday afternoon at Wharton County Junior College’s Corbett Park baseball stadium.

Called “The Pioneer,” the six-foot, five-inch, 450-pound bronze statue of a baseball player stands atop a granite base and is a gift to the college from Duncan Corbett, the baseball park’s namesake and the philanthropist who funded both.

