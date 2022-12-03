Celebrating Life

Calvin Pfeil celebrates his 70th birthday with his family. A retired member of law enforcement, his passing will be remembered by his family and the community.

A life of service might be at it’s end, but the memory of Calvin Pfeil continues to inspire many others to be their best selves.

Pfeil was well-respected in Wharton County, with decades of law enforcement experience, among many other skills, and his family and community are feeling the loss of a man that always stopped and helped.

