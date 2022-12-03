A life of service might be at it’s end, but the memory of Calvin Pfeil continues to inspire many others to be their best selves.
Pfeil was well-respected in Wharton County, with decades of law enforcement experience, among many other skills, and his family and community are feeling the loss of a man that always stopped and helped.
“He was playing Santa one year and was driving by Pierce when there was a wreck. So he stopped and was helping people at a car wreck dressed as Santa. He was just that kind of man, he thought you should help if you could,” daughter Staci Pfeil said.
“I walked him through the jail just so the inmates could see Santa,” son Jeff Pfiel said.
It was Calvin’s work through the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office that brought him into contact with several faces he knew, and that would get to know him.
“There was a man, that worked with dad whenever he was there. They had formed a father and son relationship and Dad spoke to the (District Attorney’s) Office for the guy. As far as I know, he hasn’t been back in jail since,” Jeff said.
The connections he made would last as friends and professionals alike respected Calvin.
“Calvin was a great man. Just a down to Earth person with a great sense of humor. I had known him for over 20 years. I met him through the Sheriffs Department, and we attended the same church. He had a big heart and loved his family. God and family were the two big things in his life. If he saw me in town, he would go out of his way to come tell me a joke. He will be missed,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said.
Calvin got his start at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy, a program that no longer exists, and then moved up through the department before retiring after 45 years, 12 as a sheriff’s deputy.
He was known as a man who could fix anything, as a master plumber and a carpenter.
“The sheriff’s office would call him for help as recently as just a few months ago,” wife Nancy Pfeil said.
“He was always involved in projects around the house but if anyone called him, he was always willing to help.”
Calvin was involved in several city organizations and stayed involved as his children followed through in those same organizations.
“He was on the St. Phillip’s school board, a Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus, even little league; he ended up being the leader primarily for his children,” son Adam Pfeil said.
“He ran our Cub Scout Packs and when I was running scouts, he was on my advisory committee,” Jeff said.
Calvin inspired several lifetimes of service in his children and community through his example.
“He always had a servant’s heart,” Adam said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.