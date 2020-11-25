The first COVID-19 vaccination effort could get under way as early as January, officials say, and in Wharton County, health care clinics and pharmacies may become the distribution sites.
There’s still a lot of unknowns, including which vaccine will be offered, Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said, adding there’s really only one certainty: “This is 100 percent voluntary,” he said.
Gov. Greg Abbott and the Department of State Health Services announced prioritized groups for the upcoming vaccinations Monday.
Health care workers and emergency responders top the list.
Next are essential workers and those at high risk like the elderly or those in the proverbial hot zones.
“I don’t know about you, but I want to make sure we have the guy who keeps the lights running,” Kirkland said.
The distribution program calls for the vaccine to be delivered freely, although there may be administrative costs.
“Whichever one they use, it looks like it’s going to have to be two shots. And, if you get Acme vaccine shot number one, you have to get Acme vaccine shot number two. Somebody has to be tracing it. It’s all going to have to go into a big database,” Kirkland said.
Health officials aren’t saying at this point whether this potential vaccine would then be required yearly like a flu shot, at intervals like measles vaccine or for a far more extended period like a polio or small pox vaccines.
“They don’t have any long-term studies. It may be that they just don’t know,” Kirkland said.
When a vaccine becomes available, it’s unknown how many people will choose to take it, especially since the time between its development and distribution will be severely reduced from about five years to just months.
“A lot of people don’t want to be the first one to try this,” Kirkland said, but added that getting just 30 percent of the population could make a huge difference in hospitalizations and potential economic slowdowns.
You are still urged to wear a mask, however, and the governor’s order remains in place.
“Especially right now when we are gathering for the holidays ... the concern is for the super spreaders,” Kirkland said, adding, “Make sure grandma is around for Christmas by not getting everyone exposed at Thanksgiving.”
