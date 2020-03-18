City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Julian Rene Anzaldua, 18, of 310 August was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Saturday, March 14 for possession of marijuana after police encountered him in the 100 block of North Wharton. Processed, Anzaldua was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Brian Wesley Bloomfield, 21, of 4003 Marilyn in Rosenberg was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Sunday, March 15 for manufacturing a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped a Honda with Bloomfield and two others inside in the 700 block of North Mechanic. A .32 caliber revolver was seized along with a digital scale, cocaine and marijuana. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Adal Gonzalez, 19, of 717 Alamo in Rosenberg was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Sunday, March 15 in the same incident as Bloomfield. He too faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as possession of marijuana. Gonzalez was processed and transferred to county jail.
Nicholas Anthony Mendoza, 20, of 2004 Broadview Circle in Rosenberg is the third man in the incident. Arrested at 12:39 a.m. Sunday, March 15. He faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, forgery, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mendoza was shipped to county jail after processing.
Property
Mike Lee Able Abelar, 20, of 1415 E. Jackson was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Friday, March 13 on a 2019 warrant for theft and a charge of resisting arrest after officers encountered him on CR 451. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported in the 300 block of East Calhoun around 10 p.m. Thursday, March 12. A vehicle received an estimated $5,000 damage.
Violence, weapons
Called to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Able around 2 a.m. Saturday, March 14, police are investigating whether one or more people involved are prohibited from being on the location as a result of a trespass or protective order.
