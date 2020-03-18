Planting season began on time this year, and El Campo area farmers have enjoyed optimal weather and moisture conditions during the last couple of weeks.
“It’s a 180 degree difference compared to last year’s planting conditions,” AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said. “We didn’t have that prolonged wet period, and we got the fields fertilized in a timely manner.”
Most corn in the county is planted as of this week, with rice and sorghum ongoing. Cotton planting has begun and will likely continue into early April.
As of presstime, a mild cool front is expected this weekend in El Campo. The low for Friday will be 51 degrees Fahrenheit and 52 degrees on Saturday. Local corn and cotton producer Michael Watz doesn’t think it will be an issue.
“Winter has been working in our favor,” Watz said.
Watz began planting last week and said he is ahead of schedule.
“Last year at this time we were still doing field preparation,” he said.
The wet fall of 2018 and wet winter of 2019 delayed planting across the county. This planting season, Garwood rice farmer Kenny Danklefs said he will have planted 80 percent of his crop by this week.
“I’ve had pretty good moisture, and it’s looking pretty good right now,” Danklefs said.
Danklefs plans to plant organic rice after April 10.
“You plant it a little later that way it gets up and grows better and competes with the grass better,” he said.
Moisture and weather conditions will still be crucial for local producers during the remaining weeks of planting season.
“For the most part, planting conditions are good. We have moisture. The question is how long will we have moisture? That’s what we don’t know.
Even with a planting season off to a strong start, the ag industry hasn’t been immune to the growing economic uncertainty connected to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Policy and decision makers have done all they can,” Bowen said. “It’s just a game of economics right now ... It’s hard to project what future demand will be.”
