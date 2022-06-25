After 15 years, there’s still no trace of long-time El Campo deejay Bobby Jones, who vanished, leaving a license plate and a few tire tracks as the only clues to his disappearance.
A deejay on radio station KULP 1390 AM’s polka show, Jones also traveled the area in his own polka band, playing the accordion.
His last known contact with anyone was a cellular phone call around 10:30 p.m. June 22, 2007. Jones had gone out to dinner with friends that night and was reportedly despondent.
He did not show up for work at the radio station the next morning and was reported missing.
Less than 24 hours later, tire tracks were discovered leading from the parking lot of Wharton’s Los Cucos Mexican Restaurant down into the Colorado River.
Six days later, the license plate from Jones’ 1993 Chevrolet Lumina was found stuck in a sapling at the water’s edge.
River flooding hampered search efforts for weeks as the Colorado River rose to nearly 30 feet and was moving fast.
Initial searches were made above water by sonar-equipped boats and helicopters which discovered chunks of concrete and other debris. No trace was ever found of Jones’ car.
No indication of foul play was ever discovered at Jones’ CR 167 home and no activity noticed on his credit cards or bank account since his disappearance. He hadn’t packed for a trip.
Jones had been named DJ of the Year twice by the Polka Music Association and Polka Band of the Year in 1997.
