El Campo PD investigates cash missing from school

More than $2,500 is missing from an El Campo High School Activity Fund, dollars which should have gone to the football program.
The crime went undiscovered throughout the 2021 Ricebird football season, Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the Leader-News, adding the district is still trying to determine exactly how much was taken.
Volunteers sell football programs and other memorabilia as the varsity team and other squads play, but in the case of a lone suspect identified by the district no collected money was turned in for deposit.
“This is about supporting students and as advocate for them, that’s why I’m in the middle of it,” Callaghan told the Leader-News.
El Campo ISD collects ticket money at games, but that is immediately turned in for deposit. Most volunteers are also diligent with turning in funds, he said. “I don’t think it’s malicious intent on any organization.”
The suspect, however, “had money and materials, when asked to turn in materials sold, the money was not brought ... This is buttons, programs, things sold at athletic activities ... we’ve isolated it to one person and are trying to ascertain the exact dollar amount,” Callaghan said.
The district attempted to collect the funds without involving police, he added, but were unable to do so.
“This is money that goes to the kids,” he said, adding it should have been turned in after each game.
The activity funds dollars are audited yearly.
“(The superintendent) named a suspect, however there is no information in the report as to how the theft was discovered, how they know who did it, how they came up with a dollar amount, etc.. The detective assigned has a lot to do and find out,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
The person the district believes is responsible has been interviewed, but as of press time no arrests have been made.
Similar thefts have taken place within El Campo ISD two other times, in 2011 and 2006, both bringing to question the checks and balances on accounting practices.
After the 2011 theft of an estimated $85,000 from high school activity and a scholarship account, then Superintendent Mark Pool told the paper, “We have gone back and put procedures in place to make incidents like this a lot more difficult to accomplish.”
A high school registrar became the top suspect in the case, but charges were later dropped with then Wharton County District Attorney Ross Kurtz citing a lack of evidence.
In late June 2012, ECISD had a forensic audit conducted determining $69,388 was missing from the high school student activity account, but 20 sub-account balances could not be tallied and an estimate rose to $85,000.
The district discovered during its investigation that “a lot of the bookkeeping was done by students, learning how to handle the money,” Pool told the Leader-News during coverage at the time. “Some of them kept accurate records, but a lot of them didn’t. That was a big part of the issue.”
In September 2012, trustees unanimously approved moving $45,722.35 from the general fund to replenish the high school activity account.
A claim to the district’s insurance company ultimately resulted in a $15,518.06 settlement in July 2013.
The district opened to file a civil suit against the accused former employee, but that case was dropped in July 2015.
The district’s insurance company paid the civil suit’s legal fees.
In 2006, a payroll clerk was accused of stealing $45,000 cash through a series of checks.
Those dollars were returned to the district and the and the employee served probation for the third degree felony.
