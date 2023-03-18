Oak tree pollen leading attack

Among the thousands of seasonal allergy sufferers in El Campo, Sports Editor Joshua Reese finds himself struggling to cope with recent pollen onslaughts.

For those with spring allergies coming back into force, buckle up because it’s set to get worse before getting better.

Allergy season in Texas is somewhat of a misnomer, as realistically as long as it’s even somewhat warm outside, the suffering continues with trees starting their pollen production in March and peaking in April. Grasses take over in June and weeds take over into July and August as reported by the Allergy & Asthma Center of Texas.

