Do you know the whereabouts of a wanted felon? Do you have information on a crime committed in West Wharton County?
If you answered yes, you can earn up to $1,000 cash.
The West Wharton County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of wanted felons or individuals responsible for a crime.
Call Crime Stoppers at 543-TIPS (8477) or visit the organization’s website at wwccs.org. Callers do not have to give their names to qualify for reward dollars.
Update to the Leader-News’ Wednesday, July 28 Police Blotter:
Cocaine was found at the Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, by a Pin High employee around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. Staff immediately notified authorities, and the drugs were collected by El Campo Police Department officers.
