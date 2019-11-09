City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Michael Paul Dorris, 41, of 917 N. Liberty was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 for possession of a controlled substance analogue after police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Ellwood. Officers seized a bag of white crystal. Processed, Dorris was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Mario Everett Garcia, 36, of 911 Divide was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 in the same incident as Dorris. He too faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance analogue. Processed, Garcia was transferred to county jail the next day.
Robert Ortiz, 43, of 1807 Ave. C was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, having an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license four counts of public intoxication and five counts of failure to appear. He was booked directly into the county jail.
Property
Damien Lee Hood, 33, listed as homeless was arrested at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 on a warrant for burglary of a habitation. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A wallet and its contents were stolen from the grounds of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Police are investigating a forgery reported at Domino’s Pizza, 117 N. Mechanic, around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
A credit card skimmer was recovered from the grounds of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, between Monday, Nov. 4 and Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported at First Convenience Bank, 3413 West Loop, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Violence, weapons
A fight was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, on Nov. 5. The incident took place Oct. 18. No injuries were reported. The next day, school officials reported recovering a bag of marijuana on the school grounds.
Police was investigating an assault involving a knife in the 400 block of East Strand around 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
A case of harassment was reported on the grounds of
Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 West Norris, between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
A case of family violence is under investigation in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Brent Michael Pirkle, 46, of 16203 FM 442 in Needville was arrested by state troopers at unlisted time Tuesday, Nov. 5 for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Stephanie Nichole Howard, 29, of 214 N. Liberty was booked at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Ramiro Rosiles Jr., 22, of 308 Tallow Lane was booked at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify and possession of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Dashawntray Joshua Bishop, 26, of 407 S. Wharton was booked at noon Tuesday, Nov. 5 on warrants for evading arrest and assault causing injury. Processed, he posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Donaldo F. Carrascoza-Estrada, 53, of 1204 CR 408 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
