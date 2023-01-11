Bring On The Trains

Wharton City Development Corporation Executive Director Joshua Owens addressed the Commissioner’s Court, Monday to ask the assembled officials to implore the state legislature to ear mark matching funding for federal grants that would be used to improve the county’s rain infrastructure.

Officials from the CDC offices in both El Campo and Wharton are approaching municipalities trying to get legislative support for the grant effort.

Wharton County’s rail projects took another step forward at Commissioner’s Court Monday with a measure to ask the state legislature for support.

“Essentially, we are advocating for a state allocation for matching funds for federal rail grants. If TxDOT (the Texas Department of Transportation) is able to receive the additional grants, they will be able to build additional infrastructure to support our rail network, which is an important economic driver for our region,” said Joshua Owens, executive director with the Wharton Economic Development Corporation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.