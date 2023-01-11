Wharton County’s rail projects took another step forward at Commissioner’s Court Monday with a measure to ask the state legislature for support.
“Essentially, we are advocating for a state allocation for matching funds for federal rail grants. If TxDOT (the Texas Department of Transportation) is able to receive the additional grants, they will be able to build additional infrastructure to support our rail network, which is an important economic driver for our region,” said Joshua Owens, executive director with the Wharton Economic Development Corporation.
The federal government has provided around $19 billion in infrastructure funding that just require a matching commitment from the state, Owens told County Judge Phillip Spenrath. The Texas Legislature hadn’t allocated funds for matching federal grants.
“The potential for increased rail traffic that were going to see from the acquisition of Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific. They’re already working on double tracking between here and Laredo. And so between Kendleton and Laredo is going to be a major rail corridor. TxDOT doesn’t have enough funding for overpasses and eliminating at-grade crossings and we need those federal dollars. As Texans, we’re already paying more into the federal system than we’re getting out. And so we need this matching funding in order to be competitive for those grants,” Owens told commissioners.
County officials are ready for progress to be made on rail infrastructure.
“More trains means more jobs and money coming into our region ... It is always good to use federal dollars instead of local to build and refurbish local rail-crossings and bridges,” Spenrath said.
The motion unanimously passed Monday.
In the county, groups are working towards the installation of spurs for a coming-soon rail park.
Stonemont Financial Group, along with Ridgeline Property Group and NAI Partners have a 540-acre warehouse in the planning stage supported by a potential expanded local railroad base. The construction, planned for the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59, has been in the works for six years and was annexed by the City of El Campo in 2019.
Stonemont had not responded for comment as of press time.
This is a slow step forward as the WEDCo and the City Development Corporation of El Campo are working with municipalities as well.
“We are taking the resolution to Wharton City Council tonight and putting it in front of the Wharton EDC board next Monday. The City of El Campo and the City Development Corporation of El Campo also have votes on the resolution pending,” Owens said.
The City of El Campo unanimously approved a resolution supporting rail Monday night. El Campo CDC has not posted the agenda for its upcoming session yet.
