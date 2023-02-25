A new public photo opportunity just made it’s way to town, a metal “El Campo” sign, courtesy of business owner Gary Gillen, owner of Gillen Pest Control.
The installation began Wednesday, with workers unwrapping the bright metal letters before bolting them into the specially made foundation in front of a newly painted off-white wall.
“When I bought that building, I noticed the Depot Street side of the building had a long section with no windows and thought about a mural but the idea of a three-dimensional art piece would be more meaningful to the community. I had recently purchased three monumental art pieces from a local artist so public art was on my mind,” Gillen said, adding “Not a lot of places have murals anymore, I was in Rosenberg and we saw a few and there are some in Wharton.”
The newly-installed piece consists of large metal letters that spell out El Campo in bright colors on the side of the West Jackson Street building with the idea they could be a scene for visitors and locals alike.
“I wanted to make a place where people could take senior pictures if they wanted to. Each letter is reinforced with metal struts inside them,” Gillen said.
The rainbow four-foot letters took a pair of men to lift each one and install them as they were made to last.
“I wanted people to be able to stand on the “L” if they wanted to if they were getting their picture taken,” Gillen said. Each letter was the work of a local craftsman and can hold at least one large reporter on top.
“The three dimensional El Campo went from a phone conversation with Wyat Venglar at El Campo Sheet Metal to design, to determining how to install to pouring concrete by BLS Construction to installation took about six months,” Gillen said
The project wasn’t cheap, with the overall cost running into the thousands.
“The letters were probably $12,000, the foundation was probably $3,000 and then I’m getting the wall behind them painted alabaster so the letters pop,” he said.
This isn’t the first time the pest control owner has been involved in community engagement. In December, one of the Gillen fleet trucks was re-painted purple in honor of Brian Redenius, a long time Gillen employee, and the thousands of Americans that die of esophageal cancer each year.
The purple truck continues to rotate around the county and serves as a reminder of loss and education.
