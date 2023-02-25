Letter Of The Day

Zak Benton and Cameron Cortez of El Campo Sheet Metal install the new “El Campo” sculpture on the corner of Depot and West Jackson Street Wednesday. The set-up is intended as a public art display for locals and travelers alike to use as a photo backdrop, sturdy enough for everyone from children to adults to stand upon.

A new public photo opportunity just made it’s way to town, a metal “El Campo” sign, courtesy of business owner Gary Gillen, owner of Gillen Pest Control.

The installation began Wednesday, with workers unwrapping the bright metal letters before bolting them into the specially made foundation in front of a newly painted off-white wall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.