Almost 100 El Campo ISD staff members received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, made eligible by their age and pre-existing conditions.
“In partnership with El Campo Memorial Hospital, El Campo ISD was pleased to provide staff with the opportunity to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said.
Before staff received their immunizations, the district conducted a survey to see if employees wanted to be vaccinated. Of those interviewed, 186 staff members indicated they wanted the vaccine, should they become eligible for it. The district has about 230 classroom teachers and 530 total employees.
“Ninety-five staff members were prioritized based on age and pre-existing conditions that put them at a higher risk for contracting the disease,” Trevino said.
The COVID-19 vaccine, given in two doses, is not yet available to the general public. It has been rolling out in limited supply to frontline health care employees since being made public in December.
In January, Texas leaders opted to give individuals from the phase 1B group of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, those age 65 and older or with specific pre-existing health conditions, earlier access.
Despite the action taken by state districts, teachers’ unions and lobbyist groups, state leaders have not added teachers to the groups prioritized for receiving the vaccine before the general public. Some states have made the vaccine available early on to teachers and police as frontline workers, in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced in early January that teachers will likely have access to vaccines in the spring.
The ECISD staff members who were vaccinated are scheduled to receive their second dose on Feb. 5.
