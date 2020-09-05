Fake prescriptions and several sets of stolen earrings led to the arrest of a Mesquite woman Tuesday.
Twenty nine-year-old Brittney Lashawn Jefferson had already submitted three prescriptions when she walked into Professional Pharmacy, 1264 N. Mechanic, around 6:30 p.m.
“The pharmacy had to verify the prescriptions because of the nature of the drug, (but) was unable to verify the doctor or patient,” El Campo Police Detective Sgt. Jennifer Mican said Thursday.
Fearing the scripts may be fake, the store techs called police.
“While questioning ... (officers) found (Jefferson) to be in possession of stolen property from the pharmacy,” Mican said.
Jefferson was arrested on charges of having a fake prescription, tampering with a government record, failure to identify and misdemeanor theft with a previous conviction.
Processed, she was sent to county jail. Jefferson was held in lieu of $11,000 in bonds as of press time.
