The coronavirus shutdown’s full economic impact may not be known for months, if not years, after the nation returns to work, but early El Campo indicators aren’t positive.
The slump in city sales tax returns that started in early 2020 continues this month. The $301,343 check sent from the state comptroller’s office is down almost 2.5 percent from the one in April 2019. The rebate reflects 1.5 percent of taxable dollars spent in February, a time before stay-at-home orders went into effect.
Last month, the National Federation of Independent Business’ Small Business Optimism Index fell 8.1 points to 96.4, the largest monthly decline in the survey’s history.
“This virus is clearly having an impact on small businesses. Social distancing means people are going out only for groceries and essential supplies, if they’re going out at all,” NFIB Texas Director Annie Spilman said. “It’s become nearly impossible for employers to earn enough to cover payroll, let alone provide the federally-mandated sick leave benefits, so a lot of businesses have closed temporarily.”
Nationally, sales held strong in March, although expectations of the future of sales growth deteriorated significantly.
For the calendar year, El Campo’s sales tax rebates are already down slightly more than 5 percent.
For the city’s fiscal year, returns remain slightly higher than the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
“We are still up 2 percent from the previous fiscal year,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said, but added, “We are no longer meeting budget projections for sales tax. We anticipate additional losses in the coming months (please see related story).”
She added, “We still don’t know how long or when we will see relief from the adverse economic effects from COVID.”
The El Campo economy had shown gains 29 of the last 37 months, but rebates have shown a loss the last three months with two to three more projected.
The city ended the 2019 calendar year up 10.11 percent on sales tax rebates. In 2018, El Campo sales tax rebates were up about 9 percent. The last year that ended with a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
Other Wharton County Reports
Wharton County’s economy dipped 1.82 percent in April and is down 3.84 percent for the calendar year.
The county finished 2019 up just .61 percent more than in 2018, the second year of an almost stagnant economy. For 2018, county sales taxes were up .43 percent. The county finished 2017 up 11.6 percent from 2016.
The city of Wharton’s rebate fell 16.32 percent in April, and is down 4.33 percent for the calendar year.
In 2018, the city’s rebates were up 6.38 percent. In 2017, Wharton dropped 4.8 percent.
East Bernard’s check rose 9.06 percent this month. So far this year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are up 16.19 percent for the calendar year.
The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019. That city’s rebates were up 20.9 percent in 2018.
