The suspect in a Monday night shooting on Wharton’s North Outlar Street is in police custody while his victim recovers in a Houston hospital.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Outlar around 7:15 p.m. Monday after multiple shots were reported in the area. There they found 30-year-old Terence Bunch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and summoned EMS.
Witnesses and other evidence led Wharton police to Burkeithalon Tawayne Taylor, 24, of Wharton who was arrested Tuesday.
The two men knew each other, and the ongoing investigation revealed the shooting was not drug related, Wharton Det. Ariel Soltura said, adding no other people appeared to be involved.
Taylor was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 11:33 p.m. on a misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon charge.
Additional charges may follow, Soltura added.
No bond had been set as of press time.
Wharton police ask anyone who may have seen anything to share the information anonymously via the P3 app found at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm.
