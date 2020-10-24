An El Campo High School FFA project became a symbol of local heritage and agricultural history last weekend at this year’s Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center festival.
In 2010, ECHS graduate Will Chappell, now 28, restored a Case 1200 tractor from the 1960s to compete in ag competitions around the state. A decade later, that project was featured in TCHCC’s annual festival farm show in La Grange as a tribute to the area’s agriculture.
Chappell’s tractor was designed for rice farming, with a wide body and large wheels. It was among 24 tractors, 22 stationary engines, a corn sheller, a peanut thresher – owned by Genevieve and Evan Hicks of El Campo – and more featured at the event, signifying the importance of farming in Texas Czech culture.
“The farm show is a showcase to the life (many) Czechs had in Texas,” TCHCC Manager Mark Hermes said. “Even though some owned businesses, they still owned land and many farmed on the side as well. Owning land to the Czechs was very important because of the lack of land available in Czechoslovakia.”
Often the farm show has equipment from the early to mid 1900s, with late 1800s machines occasionally making an appearance. The time period Chappell’s tractor was manufactured in is rare for a display at the festival, according to a TCHCC press release.
“We have featured different tractors through the years,” Hermes said. “This year when the Chappells decided to bring the 1200 out, it was a good opportunity to focus on those Czechs that live along the Ricebelt of Texas.”
Chappell’s father, Morgan, and his mother, Debbie, have been members of the The South Texas Wheel Spinners And Crank Twisters Antique Farm Equipment Club for years, sparking Chappell’s interest in restoring tractors from a young age.
Morgan and Debbie bring the Case tractor to El Campo community events like the annual Father’s Day tractor pull and the town Christmas parade. Debbie’s side of the family is Czech, so bringing the tractor to the heritage festival was an important trek for the Chappells.
“It was really special,” Debbie said. “There were a lot of people who came to the heritage center to see the tractor.”
While in high school, Chappell competed in ag competitions with other restored tractors, but he was on the hunt for a Case 1200 before finally finding one on a farm in Matagorda County. At the time, the tractor was covered in poison ivy, making it difficult to assess the state of the machine and also hiding an unfortunate surprise inside.
“When Will (Chappell) got up on the tractor there was a beehive,” Debbie said. “He got stung a few times and he just said, ‘Mom, that’s a sign. I have to do this. I have to overcome all of this.’”
The tractor was old and in desperate need of repair when Chappell found it, but he and another student invested about 800 hours of labor into restoring it to its original factory condition. The tractor went on to win state and national competitions.
At this year’s festival, attendees were treated to saw mill tours, newspaper museum tours, an antique car show and agriculture demonstrations. Debbie, Morgan and the Hicks were among several from El Campo participating in the demonstrations.
“It was a nice weekend,” Debbie said. “We got to see a bunch of old friends and make a bunch of new friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.