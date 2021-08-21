Hospitals throughout the Greater Houston region remain filled this week with just 55 ICU beds available as of press time Friday.
“The scenes in the ERs are tragic,” Wharton County Office Of Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko said Thursday. “The hospitals’ ERs have multiple patients holding for those ICU beds.”
In Wharton County, 145 COVID cases appear to be active at press time with many in the under 30 age group. The state reports 123 Wharton County residents have died of the virus since it was identified in Texas last spring.
Overall, the COVID patients accounted for more than 22 percent of all hospital beds in Trauma Service Area Q, stretching from Wharton County through Houston and north to the Woodlands.
Vaccinations help limit the danger of a major COVID case and reports indicate the majority of infections now are among the unvaccinated.
“Wharton County continues to lag behind the state percentages of eligible population vaccinated. There is an abundance of vaccine available,” Cenko said.
The Department of State Health Services will hold free vaccination clinics from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at the El Campo VFD Training Field behind Friendship Park and Tuesday, Aug. 31 at OakBend Hospital in Wharton.
DSHS has indicated a willingness to bring vaccines to churches or other organizations if at least five people want the shot. For more on the offering, call Wharton County OEM at 979-532-1123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.