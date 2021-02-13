Weather watching should become a Wharton County obsession for the next four to five days as an arctic express plunges into the area with officials urging all to keep close watch.
Ice is expected from Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon with wind chills going from beyond uncomfortable into something expected in northern Michigan.
Power failures are a real possibility.
Have a plan, officials urge. What will you do if the power fails?
Keeping The Power On
When rain turns to ice and a stiff wind blows, power is jeopardy, but crews from Wharton County Electric Cooperative and AEP will be racing to help.
It could get bad and they know it.
“If people begin to lose electricity in their homes, there will be dangerously low temperatures, even inside the home,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said, urging all to have a backup plan should the power fail.
WCEC crews are as ready as they can be, CEO Gary Raybon said. “We always have a two-man crew on call. For this weekend, we’re telling everyone to stay safe, stay sober and expect to be called. All 39 of us will be on call.”
Crews will work until ice makes travel too dangerous and will immediately return to efforts once conditions allow.
“We will do everything humanly possible to keep the lights on,” Raybon said, adding they will do their best with Internet as well.
WCEC services 3,808 residences in rural Wharton County along with some homes in northwest El Campo.
Anyone with a portable generator is reminded to not plug the generator into your circuit box and place the unit outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
To report a WCEC failure or downed line call 1-800-451-2951, text “Wood” to 85700 or use the WCEC app.
AEP is preparing crews to roll as well.
To report a fallen power line or utility pole, call 1-866-223-8508 to reach AEP. All power lines should be considered dangerous and should never be touched, nor should anything making contact with it.
Should power fail, unplug or turn off washers, dryers and other major appliances and electronic equipment, and turn back on one at a time.
Once the storm has passed, AEP crews will mobilize. Everything, they say, will be repaired as soon as possible.
First critical needs such as supplies to hospitals will be addressed and then work will target large groups of customers first.
Roads, Water & More
State highway crews will be handling U.S. 59 and Hwy. 71, but the interior roads will be up to city and county crews.
In El Campo, Public Works will be ready to respond, Director Kevin Thompson said. “We train on emergency preparedness multiple times a year and it is part of our first responder requirements ... We are always on call.”
The city plans to sand intersections and bridges when needed.
Homeowners with irrigation systems, Thompson said, need to prep the spray head. “They are the homeowner’s responsibility to maintain and protect from freezing, they notoriously pop off easily and create problems with pressure, if enough are affected,” Thompson said.
He recommended wrapping or draining pipes over leaving water running.
