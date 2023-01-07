Brandon Rene James

A teen accused of joining in on the 2021 El Campo ambush slaying of a Wharton man has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

A teen accused of joining in on the 2021 El Campo ambush slaying of a Wharton man has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

The decision, along with the 13th District Court of Appeals lifting of its stay on the Robert Allen Satterfield capital murder trial, puts on hold 18-year-old Brandon Rene James’ day in court which had been set for the middle of this month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.