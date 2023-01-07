A teen accused of joining in on the 2021 El Campo ambush slaying of a Wharton man has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
The decision, along with the 13th District Court of Appeals lifting of its stay on the Robert Allen Satterfield capital murder trial, puts on hold 18-year-old Brandon Rene James’ day in court which had been set for the middle of this month.
The incompetency verdict only means that James is not mentally capable at this point of aiding in his own defense. It is not a judgment of his responsibility in the crime or his mental state at the point the crime was committed.
For now, he remains in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of slightly more than $1 million in bonds awaiting transfer to a mental health facility when a bed opens.
Earlier this year when Satterfield, accused of killing a five-year-old child, claimed incompetency, the estimated wait time for a bed was more than a year. Satterfield was ruled competent Sept. 7, 2022, however, and his trial proceeded. A jury was selected via individual interview between October and November 2022, was put on hold Nov. 28 and now restarts with opening arguments set for Monday.
Once James arrives at a mental health facility, 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp’s Nov. 26 order indicates he must be re-examined within a six-month period. A second order issued Dec. 12 names the specific person to conduct the examination.
“The Satterfield trial will have priority,” Clapp said.
James was certified as an adult in Oct. 29, 2021, 10 months after he allegedly helped kill 21-year-old Shane Singleton of Wharton. Singleton came to El Campo the night of Feb. 23, 2021 hoping to purchase an item he found on social media.
Instead, things went horribly wrong shortly after he pulled up in the darkened driveway at 704.5 Alvin. Indictments allege James and four others intended to rob Singleton that night, shooting him in the process.
Neighbors reported shots fired, summoning police to the area. There, they found Singleton inside his running vehicle, the highlights still on although he had pulled forward and struck the bottom portion of a garage apartment.
Singleton died the next day at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.
James also faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges and one charge of deadly conduct out of Wharton PD.
The others facing murder charges for the killing of Singleton are 20-year-old Devin Lamont Lott of Wharton; along with El Campo residents Devin Ray Garcia, 19, 20-year-old Dayton Ray Quinonez and 21-year-old Drew Avrie Quinonez. All remain in the Wharton County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Each case will be prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office based on a conflict with past representation or knowledge in the DA’s office.
