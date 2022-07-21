Residents of the Lake Nett subdivision west of Wharton submitted a 56-signature petition asking commissioners to help with drainage issues last session.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath presented a slideshow outlining the issue and a plan already is in existence to improve drainage for the residents whose homes surround an oxbow, or horseshoe, lake on the west side of Wharton.
“The project estimate right now is $1.1 million,” he said. “Everything is changing every day with fuel and such. The grant is right at $700,000. So the county is going to have to come up with the other $400,000.
Spenrath said he wants to avoid eminent domain.
