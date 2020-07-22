Wharton County Junior College has an ongoing effort to help students continue their education in the midst of economic difficulties resulting from COVID-19.
Although the college routinely offers an installment plan, this fall WCJC is offering a new plan in an effort to provide financial assistance to current students and those who are considering enrolling for the first time.
Under the plan, students will pay 20 percent of their tuition and fees up front, plus a $35 non-refundable enroll-ment fee, and then spread out the remainder of their tuition in equal monthly installments.
By enrolling as early as possible, students will have a longer term in which to pay off their bill and so will face lower monthly payments. Enrollment begins June 1.
“Wharton County Junior College is concerned about the financial challenges students are now facing due to COVID-19,” said Zina Carter, WCJC’s director of marketing, communications and advancement. “The college’s administration is committed to providing an installment plan to help students continue in their education.”
All registered WCJC students can apply for an installment plan.
Enrollment information is found at www.wcjc.edu.
