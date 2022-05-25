El Campo High School Class of 2022 is topped by Marin Croix who will be the valedictorian and Brianna Caroline Shanks who earned the salutatorian spot.
Croix, with the highest grade point average in her class, has plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin and join the McCombs School of Business to pursue a career in business leadership.
“I think the main thing to help me move on to college has been teachers like Mrs. (BJ) Swenson that have helped me with my writing skills,” Croix said.
Her achievements include serving as National Honor Society president, an officer in Anchor Club, FFA and ECHS academic awards, the Serve Like A Champion award from Rotary and All-State cheer award.
“I have a lot on my plate, I work everyday after school and I took four college credit and A.P. classes. It was about time management skills, I found a good balance,” she said, adding “I wish I made more time for my family, with school I always had some work to do. I plan to spend a lot of time with my family this summer.”
Her parents are Christy and JJ Croix.
Shanks wants to attend Texas A&M University and major in Biology as a spring board to medical school and become a dermatologist.
“I honestly have been working since elementary schools, preparing myself for rigorous classes. In middle school, taking more advanced classes getting myself prepared. I’ve been working towards my GPA for five years now. At this point, I’ve grown used to the work I need to put in,” Shanks said.
Shank’s achievements include being a junior lieutenant and a captain of the Derby Dolls, serving four years in both FFA and student council and as VP of NHS. “I was able to maintain my GPA and rank while participating in all the extracurriculars I wanted, I never felt like I had to give up anything for my academic life,” she said.
Her parents are Jessica and Kenneth Shanks.
Lucas Ryan Pfeil graduated third with a 5.580 GPA and plans to attend Baylor University and major in computer science as a prelude to a job at SpaceX. His parents are Jeffery and Julie Pfeil.
Cambrie Priesmeyer, with a GPA of 5.551, graduated fourth and wants to attend University of Texas in Austin and study biochemistry and pursue a career as a child psychiatrist. Her parents are James and Nicole Priesmeyer.
Cielo Aileen Esponoza graduated fifth and earned a 5.523 GPA. He wants to attend University of Texas in Austin to study public health and eventually attend medical school and focus on dermatology. His parents are Juan and Melinda Espinoza.
Ella Jenkins earned a 5.512 GPA, graduated sixth. She wants to attend Texas A&M in College Station and major in business to follow a career in banking. Her parents are Chip and Dana Jenkins.
Carter Scott Hlavinka, with a 5.441 GPA, graduated seventh and plans to study engineering at Texas A&M University in order to design more efficient farm equipment. His parents are Brooke and Colin Hlavinka.
Teara Turner graduated eighth with a 5.440 GPA and plans to attend University of Texas in Austin to study biochemistry and earn her Ph.D before opening her own lab. Her parent is Tekesha Turner.
Caren Juarez earned a 5.390 GPA and graduated ninth. She wants to attend Wharton County Junior College then transfer to University of Texas in Austin and study Biology to practice emergency medicine. Her parents are Maribel Balderas and Adan Juarez.
Aviah Jones is No. 10 in her class and earned a 5.376 GPA. She plans on attending Texas A&M in College Station and study kinesiology before moving to medical school and studying dermatology. Her parents are Austin Jones and Rebekkah Hoffer.
Carleene Faith Rawlings earned a 5.305 GPA, graduating No. 11. She plans to attend Texas State University and study allied health before attending medical school and practicing pediatrics. Her parents are Dennis and Elaine Rawlings.
Erin Lauritsen tied for the No. 11 spot also with a GPA of 5.305. She will be attending Texas A&M University and majoring in engineering to find an internship to launch her career. Her parents are Bradley and Tere Lauritsen.
Hannah Theresa Sutton will be graduating No. 13 with a GPA of 5.293. She plans on attending Texas A&M University and double majoring in nutrition and poultry science to prepare for a career at Texas Children’s Hospital as a nutritionist. Her parents are Donald and Fredia Sutton.
Jack Dorotik earned a 5.286 GPA and is graduatingNo. 14. He plans on attending Texas A&M University and studying biochemistry before attending medical school to become a doctor. His parents are Craig and Summer Dorotik.
Avery Viktorin is rank 15 and earned a 5.261 GPA. He plans on attending WCJC and studying business administration before transferring to a university and studying management or accounting. Her parents Charlene and Trey Viktorin.
Karina Ramirez is graduating rank 16 and earned a 5.257 GPA. She wants to attend WCJC and study chemistry before moving to University of Houston and becoming a pharmacist. Her parents are Gloria and Jose Ramirez.
Darby Elizabeth Lutrick earned a 5.230 GPA and graduated rank 17. She will be attending Texas Tech and kinesiology to become an occupational therapist. Her parents are Jessica and Linc Lutrick.
Hendrich Hundl is graduating in the No. 18 spot with a 5.138 GPA. He plans to attend Texas A&M to study finance or supply chain management and pursue a career in either. His parents are Ann and Philip Hundl.
Kendall Faye Beal takes the No. 19 place with a 5.116 GPA. She wants to go to Texas A&M University to study accounting and become a CPA. Her parents are Brandy and Keith Beal.
Jacob Diaz takes slot No. 20 with a GPA of 5.057. His college plans for now are undecided, but he wants to pursue a career in music. His parents are Robert Diaz and Patricia Resendez.
Carli Paige Bullard captured the slot 21 with a 5.042 GPA. She plans to attend WCJC and then Texas A&M University, studying allied health and becoming a physician’s assistant. Her parents are Brett and Jennifer Bullard.
Shannon Schulz is graduating rank 22 after attaining a 5.032 GPA. She wants to attend Texas A&M University and study business administration to pursue a career in finance. Her parents are Bubba and Stephanie Schultz.
Kelsey Mireles earned a 5.031 GPA locking down the slot No. 23. She plans on attending Texas A&M University and studying biology to become a veterinarian. Her parents are Javier Mireles and Peggy Avendano.
Hali Hobbins earned a 5.025 GPA and rank 24. College plans unknown, she wants to enter the health care field. Her parents are David Hobbins and Tiffany Holub.
Haley Tupa is graduating ranked 25 with a 4.959 GPA. She plans on attending WCJC before transferring to Texas A&M University to study Ag communication and journalism. Her parents are Brad and Lori Tupa.
MaKayla LaShay Valenuela captured a 4.929 GPA and No. 27 in the graduating field. She plans to attend Texas A&M University before working at Texas Children’s Hospital as a neonatal physician’s assistant. Her parents are Florencio and Maria Valenuela.
Jacob Schilhab earned a 4.903 GPA and is graduating rank 27. He plans to attend Tarelton State University and studying biomedical science before attending medical school to become a doctor. His parents are Dwayne and Rebekah Schilhab.
Owen Glenn Lyford is graduating rank 28 with a GPA of 4.896. He plans on studying engineering at Sam Houston State University before working in construction and starting his own company. His parents are Stephen and Stephanie Lyford.
