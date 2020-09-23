By EMILY LINCKE
Tropical Storm Beta pushed toward the Texas Gulf Coast Monday evening, causing local schools to adjust their daily schedules and cancel after-school activities.
El Campo and Louise schools were able to begin the day at their normal times, but El Campo ISD leaders decided to dismiss students and teachers early, ending the day at 1 p.m. on Monday.
“Although the tropical storm is decreasing in strength, heavy rains are projected for later this afternoon. To get everyone home safely, ECISD will early release,” according to the district’s social media page.
Louise ISD leaders rescheduled Monday’s after-school sports games for a later date due to the storm.
Beta made landfall near Port O’Conner Monday night. Wharton County is expected to receive between five and 10 inches of rain before the end of the week, according to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
That afternoon, a little before 1 p.m., clouds covered the sky, letting some sunlight filter through. It hadn’t started raining yet at Northside Elementary, but a mild wind was blowing, and a drizzle seemed inevitable.
El Campoan Asha Smith was second in the line of parents waiting in their cars before Northside students walked outside for pickup. The upcoming weather probably won’t be as bad as other storms El Campo has fared, Smith predicted.
“It will probably just be a lot of wind and rain, but I’m glad the students were released early,” Smith said.
Once the school’s doors opened and children walked out, teachers organized them into lines and dismissal procedures began. A slow sprinkle of rain had dampened the sidewalks by the time a majority of the students had been picked up, but the tropical storm had yet to bring any full-fledged rain.
Marla Schumann of El Campo has two kids enrolled at El Campo High School and one at Hutchins Elementary. Seeing the forecasts for the storm, Schumann opted to keep her kids home from school Monday.
“I didn’t want them or myself caught in the middle of bad weather when they could be safe at home,” Schumann said. “I’ve seen some (social media) posts of kids walking home in the rain this afternoon, and I am glad I kept mine home.”
