Capital murder is the only charge the three alleged social media swap killers should face, Wharton County grand jurors said following May deliberations.
Now, it will be up to the Wharton County district attorney’s office whether the death penalty should be sought against any of them.
“As the district attorney, my decision whether to seek the death penalty is probably the most critical decision in the criminal justice system, because, if imposed, the death penalty is an ‘irremediable decision,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison told the Leader-News Friday evening. “The decision to seek the death penalty is not a single decision, but rather, a process involving numerous factors which include: the wishes of the (victim’s family), the circumstances of the offense, the potential of future danger to the community, any possible mitigating circumstances, and unfortunately the financial expenses to the county.”
Devin Ray Garcia, 17, of 1408 Ave. I, along with 18-year-old Dayton Ray Quinonez and 19-year-old Drew Avrie Quinonez, both of 116 W. Alfred, stand accused of using the promise of a good deal to lure a Wharton man to his death on Feb. 23.
Seeing an advertisement on social media, 21-year-old Shane Singleton of Wharton drove to El Campo, pulling up in the darkened driveway
There, what he thought was going to be a purchase and exchange somehow de-evolved into an ambush.
The single count grand jury indictment alleges that the three intended to rob Singleton that night, shooting him in the process.
Neighbors reported shots fired, summoning police to the area.
There, they found Singleton inside his running vehicle, the highlights still on although he had pulled forward and struck the bottom portion of a garage apartment.
Singleton died the next day at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.
At this point, the DA’s office is looking at separate trials for each man. “If this office intends to proceed in combining the defendants into one trial, I would expect strong opposition from the defense,” Allison said.
The Wharton County Grand Jury also issued a superseding indictment against Angel Nicole Castro aka Angel Saldana during May deliberations.
A superseding indictment adds to or corrects information in an original indictment.
Castro faces a capital murder charge, accused of killing a toddler entrusted to her care on Jan. 19.
El Campo police have said the child suffered unspecified internal injuries.
No statement has been issued on whether the DA’s office will seek the death penalty against Castro.
