El Campo City Council candidates continued to share their views on issues as the early voting period for May elections enters its final days.
District 1 incumbent Councilwoman Anisa Longoria Vasquez is unopposed in her re-election bid, but in District 2 long-time incumbent Councilwoman Gloria Harris faces challengers Blanca E. Petty and Thomas Coblentz.
Incumbent David Hodges in District 3 faces challengers Lance Lurker and Anthony R. Garcia.
And, in District 4, incumbent John Hancock Jr. races against challenger Russell Hrncir.
The questions below were poised to each candidate by the El Campo Leader-News:
What would you do to help the police department and EMS recruit and retain quality personnel?
District 1
Vasquez (i) – I would continue to support both department leaders and any opportunities for educational advancement needed to recruit and retain quality personnel.
Recruitment can be a driving force in retention, so I would support and encourage department leaders to continuously review their hiring process to keep up with the challenges faced.
District 2
Coblentz – My understanding is that the PD and EMS facilities are adequate since the upgrade, and management as well as training are as they should be, so if there is an issue with recruiting and retention then there might be a deficiency of compensation, benefits or housing. I would launch a thorough study and interview current employees to aggregate information and come up with a solution.
Harris (i) – With some of the law schools closed down, it is hard because they are not coming out of college like they did. You can always give more money to those departments, but that does not mean quality is there. That’s an issue because we can’t compete with the big cities.
Petty – I will support, strongly, our police department on training on domestic family violence and abuse, supporting battle women and children, and training on mental health calls, also tra(ining) on how to handle gov(ernment) corruption and reports.
District 3
Garcia – Unfortunately, the threat of losing quality personnel to larger cities with higher pay can’t be eliminated.
We need to focus on the non-monetary value El Campo has to offer and showcase these benefits to our current employees and applicants (Less crime, work-life balance, great schedule).
Having a community that values our first-responders can go a long way in showing them how much they are appreciated.
Hodges (i) – Our first responders are all heroes. This includes our PD, EMS, volunteer firefighters, dispatch and support staff.
Each department head brings their ideas and needs on personnel to council. City council acts on their recommendations. I very much support our first responders and their needs.
Lurker – Recruiting needs to start at our school level by working with our El Campo ISD career and technology center, Wharton County Junior College, San Jacinto and the University of Houston nurses’ program to make sure they are assisting with EMS type courses. They all also have PD courses as well.
Retention: Employee recognition given in front of their peers is not expensive and many times means more to them than a small financial reward.
District 4
Hancock (i) – Our police and ambulance departments are functioning well for our community. We do need to gradually increase salary levels to get a more competitive level and therefore decrease turnover, which is very costly. I am proud of the police and EMS personnel and their dedication to our community.
Hrncir – The best way to help tackle this would be to sit down with the police chief and EMS director, forming a recruiting initiative, possibly from colleges or high school campuses.
People all have different factors that drive them to sign onto jobs, having incentive options to choose from could help to recruit and retain qualified individuals.
We need to think outside of the box on this.
What can you do to create more and affordable housing in the city?
District 1
Vasquez (i) – I would continue to support developers that are seeking to create this opportunity in El Campo for our residents.
We live in a community where affordable housing continues to be a need and concern for our residents, and I feel that, as an elected official, it is our responsibility as council members to ensure we do not hinder those seeking to develop and meet the needs of every one of our residents in our community.
District 2
Coblentz – This question has countless variables and must be dealt with in a multifaceted way. I firmly believe that it requires a diverse group of individuals with experience in multiple fields of expertise.
However ... I have a long history in construction and development that I will bring to the City Council that will be beneficial for a positive outcome.
Economies and materials pricing along with affordable funding must be weighed out to determine the opportune timing of expansion.
Harris (i) – Very hard question to answer. Until the citizens see the need and let the builders build in their community, I do not know if we will get more affordable housing.
Petty – I will work closely with the Texas Housing for individuals qualified.
District 3
Garcia – Housing is an ongoing issue in El Campo. The city has programs and incentives available to developers that should help incentivize new housing developments.
Currently, there is a housing development that is under construction on the West Loop. This development should help meet some of the need, but the city, City Council and City Development Corporation should continue to work to attract developers who want to invest in El Campo and provide the housing that is much needed in our community.
Hodges (i) – Affordable housing is the key to the growth of El Campo. I will continue to listen to our city leaders and appointed committees before making a decision on a housing project.
Planning & Zoning commissioners are appointed by council to work with city staff and developers to decide if a project is in compliance with zoning laws. Planning & Zoning votes to allow or deny a project. The Planning & Zoning decision is then sent to council to either uphold or overrule. A super majority to either uphold or overrule. A super majority vote by council is needed to overrule their decision.
Lurker – Work with interested/prospective companies for housing in all value ranges. Work with the Economic Development Commission and P&Z to find ways to encourage them to come to El Campo, and stay in our city, even if it is an expansion of an existing facility, or a new build. They will need some incentive to come. We have to be open minded but fiscally responsible with the city’s money.
District 4
Hancock (i) – The city continues to work diligently at finding ways to assist the development of affordable housing in our community, but the city cannot afford to provide much more than leadership and encouragement to private developers. Assisting leaders like Edward Vallejo and others to continue building and remodeling to suit the market is probably the best we can do.
Hrncir – I don’t believe there is affordable housing in this city. Property taxes are driving the cost of housing to a point that is considered burdensome. People are wanting out of the city limits to avoid the high taxes.
To lower property taxes, we need to be able to spread that tax liability amongst a larger population, thereby reducing the yearly bill per capita.
By recruiting businesses from all over to relocate to El Campo, we can bring in jobs and potentially more citizens thereby achieving the reduction in the overall property tax bill per household.The hometown feel comes from the people and their pride for the town – not the size of it. Growing this town responsibly, in stages, will allow us to maintain the hometown feel while growing in population and job opportunities.
