Wharton County officials are working to establish additional COVID-19 testing sites in local communities.
Tentative new testing dates are Tuesday and Wednesday, July 21-22 in Wharton, and Thursday, July 23 in El Campo.
The growing trend, Wharton County Emergency Management Official Andy Kirkland said, is concerning.
“We must take the preventative actions now to slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “Take personal responsibility and do your part: continue to avoid crowds, wear masks pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order and use good common sense when out in the community.”
County and state numbers vary due to the local authorities need to establish addresses for each person. In all, county officials have recorded 272 cases. The Department of State Health Services has even more cases on record.
