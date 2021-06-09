Reel in family fun this Saturday with the return of Kidfish at the Legacy Park pond.
The City of El Campo event runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12 and is free for children ages two to 15 who want to drop a lure and try to catch a whopper. No pre-registration is required, sign up upon arrival.
Bass, Sun Perch, Blue Catfish and Channel Catfish will be among the possible fish to be reeled in by children.
Kidfish is designed to give children a chance to experience fishing with Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens there to offer advice, instruction and other help with baiting the pole, casting and filleting.
The city has about 75 donated poles with tackle for those who don’t have their own.
Prizes will be given for the biggest fish, the child who catches the most fish and for the youngest fisherman. T-shirts will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
A good crowd is expected to ring the pond, Thompson said, adding “People are coming from neighboring counties and even further to visit relatives and be part of this event. The family atmosphere and community participation are something people want their kids to be part of.”
Water, juice and soda will be available to children as well.
Donors include Del Papa Distributors, The Young Family Foundation, H-E-B, Challenger Services, YK Communications, United Ag, John Harborth State Farm, Schmidt Farms and those who prefer to remain anonymous.
Anyone wanting additional information should contact the Public Works Department during regular business hours at 979-541-5075.
