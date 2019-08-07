The hit-or-miss showers which streaked windshields Monday and Tuesday weren’t enough to wash out a county wide restriction on outdoor burning.
The order technically goes into effect at sunrise Thursday although, since burning becomes illegal as it approaches sunset, the ban actually starts around 7 p.m. today.
Wharton County uses the state’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index to determine if a burn ban is needed. The zero to 800 scale measures moisture missing from soil based on a county wide average.
At zero, the ground is so wet it can’t hold any more rain. Each 100 points up the scale means soil would need roughly an inch of slow, soaking rain to become thoroughly soggy. At 500, an area is considered to be at extreme danger for wildfire and a burn ban is ordered.
”Today (Monday’s) KBDI average value for Wharton County is 544. Therefore, a burn ban will be in effect,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
Hot, dry conditions are in the forecast for the remainder of the week with heat indexes crossing into the 100s.
Should enough rain fall to bring the county out of wildfire danger, the burn ban will be immediately lifted.
In the meanwhile, motorists are urged to take caution with anything that could cause a spark from a casually tossed cigarette butt to a dragging chain.
Anyone causing a fire can be held financially and criminally responsible for any damage it may cause.
Burning is never legal inside the city limits of El Campo or Wharton.
