The Crisis Center and its officials are working to make sure the community is aware that this is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
To do this, several events are planned starting with a proclamation issued by El Campo Mayor Randy Collins followed by County Judge Phillip Spenrath during the last commissioners session. “Home should be a place of warmth, unconditional love, safety and peace,” he said. “Tragically, for many individuals there are blessings that are tarnished by violence and fear. Domestic violence touches the lives of individuals of all ages, leaving a devastating impact on women, men, and children of every class, ” Spenrath said.
On Oct. 18 during the El Campo versus Sealy football game, the Crisis Center will have an informational booth near the home side gates. Crisis Center staff will speak during a pregame show about domestic violence.
Oct. 24th is Go Purple Day with the Crisis Center asking everyone to wear purple attire to help fight against domestic violence. Post a selfie to the Crisis Center social media page in your purple gear with the hashtags #GoPurpleDay or #DVAM (Domestic Violence Awareness Month).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.