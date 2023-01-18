City politics return today

El Campo’s candidate filing period opens today with an immediate mystery - who will replace District 2 representative Gloria Harris?

El Campo’s candidate filing period opens today with an immediate mystery - who will replace District 2 representative Gloria Harris?

Harris has announced her intention to retire in May, leaving a council seat that has been hers with little opposition for 30 of the last 32 years, sitting out only once per decade as required by a term limitation restriction in the City Charter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.