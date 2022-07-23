Ne’er-Do-Wells Create New Route By Breaking Boards

At, or around, the State Softball Tournament, vandals must have gotten lost in the maze, and kicked out wooden slats making up the children’s attraction. While the damage has been repaired, information about the perpetrator is still wanted.

El Campo police want to know who got their kicks damaging the wooden maze at Legacy Park.

Officials are still trying to determine exactly when the estimated $700 in damage was done to the public facility on the West Loop.

