El Campo police want to know who got their kicks damaging the wooden maze at Legacy Park.
Officials are still trying to determine exactly when the estimated $700 in damage was done to the public facility on the West Loop.
The vandals, City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said, “kicked out the fencing” adding it would have taken place “on or about” the recent visit of a hundreds for the State Softball Tournament.
It’s unknown, however, whether a resident or visitor was responsible for the damage.
The Legacy Park maze features a variety of obstacles for young visitors to navigate through including a climbing wall, chain bridge and swing with wooden walls.
Police will be talking to recent playground visitors and encourage anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism to speak up.
The damage has already been repaired, to help ensure visitors this weekend will enjoy the offerings, Thompson said.
“I have a talented team of wood workers, Jose Lemus and Edward Montalvo,” Thompson said.
Drought conditions have put a strain on park staff and the facilities. “It’s hard enough keeping the vegetation alive,” Thompson said.
The vandal, if caught and convicted, faces a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days jail time and a $2,000 fine.
Anyone with information about the crime should contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-3363 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
Information provided to Crime Stoppers may result in a reward and does not require a person to provide their name.
