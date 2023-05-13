For The Children

Wharton County Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Billie Jean Bram requests permission from the Wharton County Commissioners Court to apply for grants to start a school for expelled students.

Wharton County Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Billie Jean Bram wants to create a school for expelled students.

She came before the Wharton County Commissioners Court Monday to request permission to apply for a $50,000 grant to hire teachers and a $5,000 grant to purchase laptop computers to get the program going. Supporting her in person were three of the county’s school superintendents.

