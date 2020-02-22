AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Camilo Rodriguez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list.
A cash reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.
Rodriguez, 36, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, three counts of sexual assault of a child, assault/family violence, burglary of habitation and criminal mischief.
Rodriguez has been wanted since July 2019, when he absconded from his last known address in El Campo.
He was convicted in 2010 in Wharton County of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl.
He was sentenced to five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.
