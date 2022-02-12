Early voting for mid-term primaries gets under way Monday at three polling stations across Wharton County.
The 25,710 registered voters in Wharton County will be but a portion of those choosing state officials ranging from state representative to governor.
The county treasurer’s post is the only contested Wharton County race with Republicans Audrey Wessels Scearce vying against Christa Lynch Albrecht for the job soon to be vacated by long-time incumbent Donna Thornton who is retiring.
Early polls are located at the El Campo Library - Mayors’ Room, 200 W. Church; Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton; and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
“You can go anywhere (in the county) to vote. We’ve gone through a lot of effort to put an election on, come on out,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Thursday.
The county will have eight voting machines set up in El Campo and Wharton with another six in East Bernard for early voters.
“I think we will have a big turnout,” Richter said.
In primary elections, voters must choose either the Republican or Democratic when they reach the poll. The ballet they receive will only reflect candidates on that ticket, all members of the party they chose, who are seeking nomination.
Winning March candidates will proceed to the November General Election where voters can make their choices regardless of party.
A May 7 run-off election will be held between the top two vote-getters in a race with multiple candidates if no single candidate collects 51 percent of the vote.
The Republican ballot, for example, has four people running for the District 85 state representative post currently held by Phil Stephenson, eight hopefuls for General Land Office commissioner, four competing for attorney general, six for lieutenant governor and another eight who want to be governor.
The Democratic ballot has five hopefuls for State Board of Education District 2, four for General Land Office commissioner, and five candidates each for attorney general and governor.
Wharton County voters must cast their ballots in new State Senatorial and Congressional districts, a change brought about by redistricting this summer.
Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 18. Weekend voting is available at the Wharton County annex only 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Polls will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, but reopen 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb 23. Early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25.
Election Day balloting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at multiple locations.
