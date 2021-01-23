The search to replace El Campo ISD’s retiring athletic director and varsity head football coach may come to an end Tuesday night during the district’s monthly school board meeting.
El Campo superintendent Bob Callaghan this week and through the weekend has spent time meeting and interviewing finalists in person.
What started with 101 different people interested in the opening went through two rounds of vetting, by the selection committee, before coming up with a final group of names.
The first filter used was the qualifications the ECISD posted on the original job post, which included having head coaching experience or being a coordinator for a 4A classification or above for at least three years. The next set was characteristics that the person accepting the job should have, and from that pool of candidates was the musts that the search committee was looking for, Callaghan said.
The superintendent would not go into the exact number of finalists but added they reached the goal of five to seven interviews.
Filtering through the different names in order to come up with finalists was a five-member committee that included El Campo High School Principal Demetric Wells, ECISD Board President James Russell, ECISD parent Crystal Matlock, former El Campo athletic director Bob Gillis and former ECISD Board President Ronnie Collins, Callaghan was also involved in the process.
“(I’m) ecstatic and excited,” Callaghan said. “I think the committee took the responsibility to heart ... I would say every member of the committee’s opinions were valued equally and I believe strongly in our process.”
Prior to bringing a name to the school board on Tuesday, Callaghan said he’ll reach out to the committee once more to make sure they’re united behind the choice.
Since 2003, El Campo has had two athletic directors. Gillis, in his second stint with the Ricebirds, was the head coach until 2015 before the job went to Wayne Condra who was the defensive coordinator at the time.
