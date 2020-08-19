After former El Campo Middle School Principal Gary Figirova stepped down from his post a few weeks ago, Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary has been named the interim principal until district leaders can find someone to permanently fill the role.
“I am excited to work with the teachers and staff at ECMS,” Stary said. “They are a hardworking team that is dedicated to student success, both through academics and extracurricular activities.”
Stary will continue to serve in her position as the Director of Federal Programs and Accountability for El Campo ISD while being the interim principal. She enjoys her job as federal programs director and does not plan to permanently fill the ECMS principal role, she said.
“I am doing both positions right now, but have help and support from other district leaders to ensure everything gets done,” Stary said.
Figirova resigned from his former position at the end of July, and was hired on as a JV football coach and special education behavior teacher at ECHS shortly after. ECISD Superintentdent Bob Callaghan told the newspaper at the time of Figirova’s resignation that he did not know why he resigned. Figirova has not responded to the Leader-News’requests for comment.
Before accepting her current assistant superintendent position in 2018, Stary worked as the Hutchins Elementary principal, an assistant principal at ECMS and a third and fourth grade teacher. Stary has worked for ECISD for a total of 18 years.
“My goal during the time I will be (at ECMS) is to provide support as they continue the progress of increasing student achievement,” Stary said. “Last year, they implemented some new practices that were beneficial and I want to make sure that work doesn’t go undone.”
Rachel Dluhos will return as the assistant principal for sixth and seventh grade, and new hire Samantha Wortham will be joining her as the assistant principal for seventh and eighth grades.
