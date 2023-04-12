Kansas City Southern Railways will officially become a part of Canadian Pacific on April 14 creating a single railroad that runs through Mexico to Canada and across the nation.
The Surface Transportation Board’s approval of the New Canadian Pacific Kansas City is the news developers of the rail-supported warehouse project east of the city have been awaiting.
For El Campo, the approved merger can only lead to good news, City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
“I think the merger between KCS and Canadian National can only strengthen the possibility that the long-planned rail warehouse park will become a reality. If this project has taught us anything, it’s to be patient,” Mayor Chris Barbee said, adding engineering efforts for infrastructure are still in the works.
The 540-acre railroad-supported warehouse development planned for the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59 was first announced more than seven years ago. Park developers Stonemont, Ridgeline Property Group and NAI Partners could help create hundreds of local jobs both inside the park in assorted warehousing roles and outside auxiliary businesses when, or if, the facility becomes operational.
The $31 billion rail company merger creates a line that passes directly through El Campo on its way from a western port in Mexico to points north making the facility enticing to would-be park tenants.
“It will stimulate new competition, create jobs, lead to new investment in our rail network, and drive economic growth, CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in a press release announcing the decision.
The merger should shift an estimated 64,000 loads from long-haul trucks to intermodel train cars for short route deliveries after arrival.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath said, “The merger is certain to bring more trains to and through Wharton County. Additional trains are sure to mean more traffic congestion and commuter delays. While many sit frustrated and count cars at rail crossings, I choose to find solace in knowing that longer trains means more jobs, income and opportunity for Texans. Economic development remains the most promising mechanism for shifting and lessening the tax burden currently thrust upon the backs of homeowners.”
