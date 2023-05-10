Hornets honor grads

With just under two weeks of classes left, 34 Louise students are set to walk the stage into their adult lives. Louise ISD’s honor graduates were announced at the beginning of May, ending the 2022-23 school year is the LISD valedictorian Maizee Strelec.

Strelec earned a 101.868 GPA from Louise ISD and intends on attending Texas A&M University to study Agronomy. Her parents are Scott and Lori Strelec.

