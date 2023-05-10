With just under two weeks of classes left, 34 Louise students are set to walk the stage into their adult lives. Louise ISD’s honor graduates were announced at the beginning of May, ending the 2022-23 school year is the LISD valedictorian Maizee Strelec.
Strelec earned a 101.868 GPA from Louise ISD and intends on attending Texas A&M University to study Agronomy. Her parents are Scott and Lori Strelec.
“I know that A&M has the best ag program and, since that’s what I’m going into, I figured it was my best foot in the door and my brother is up there. My family farms and I developed a deep passion for ag over the years and I wanted to do whatever I could to develop the ag industry. I plan to be a crop consultant and take samples at farms and advise farmers on when to spray and when to water,” she said.
Strelec’s club and extra curricular activities are extensive, including leadership positions as president of the Louise National Honor Society, Student Council president, Senior Class vice president and reporter for Workforce Industry Training (WIT). She was also active in FFA, the Wharton County Youth Fair Jr. Fair Board, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Ag Mechanics, UIL Science and Math, volleyball, softball and tennis. Strelec has also brought home several awards including FFA’s Lone Star Degree, Top Ag Shop Hand, Academic All-District Volleyball as well as top student in over a dozen classes.
Louise’s salutatorian, Kate Garrett, is graduating from the district with a 98.245 GPA and also intends on attending TAMU and majoring in Agribusiness with a minor in Spanish. Garrett’s parents are Fred and Amy Garrett.
“I chose A&M because it’s known for its Ag programs. As I’ve grown up, I was surrounded by animals and my whole family is in agriculture, I knew if I wanted to go into ag, A&M was a good place to go,” Garrett said.
At LISD, Garrett served as class president, WIT president, student council president, NHS vice president, secretary of the Tejano Club, a varsity volleyball captain, president of FCA, as well as being eighth place in state power lifting, second team All-District Volleyball and being a part of Academic All District Volleyball, Varsity Track and Ag Mechanics.
Twelve other Louise graduates earned the honor grad status, in their class rank order:
3. Andrew Huerta, son of Maria Montes and Juan Huerta, with a 97.543 GPA, plans on attending Blinn College to study Kinesiology.
4. Kylie Creager, daughter of Chris and Courtney Chromeak, with a 95.037 GPA and will be attending Victoria College and majoring in Nursing.
5. Graciela Alvarez, daughter Autumn Alvarez, with a 94.893 GPA plans on studying engineering however the college is undecided.
6. Edgar Hernandez, son of Salvador Hernandez and Nancy Sanchez, with a 94.839 GPA, plans on studying petroleum engineering at University of Houston.
7. Kayleigh Kocurek, daughter of Josh and JaLynn Kocurek, with a 94.750 GPA will be attending Sam Houston State University and studying Electrical Engineering.
8. Ethan Wendel, son of Ricky and Sarah Wendel, with a 94.170 GPA plans on attending McMurry University to study Kinesiology / Sports Management.
9. Zackary Gonzalez, son of Tammy and Sonny Gonzalez, with a 93.588 GPA will attend Texas State Technical College and studying Industrial Systems.
10. Nattalee Yackel, daughter of Gary and Siriwan, with a 93.457 GP, plans on studying Music Education at Wharton County Junior College.
11. Alyssa Jones, daughter of Keri and Jarret Jones, with a 92.444 GPA is attending Tarleton State University and majoring in Ag Communications.
12. Daniela Montes, daughter of Rosalina Montes, with a 92.283 GPA will be attending Wharton County Junior College and studying Education.
13. Damian Gundelach, son of Derrick Gundelach and Jessica Orrell, with a 92.065 GPA plans to major in Foreign Language and studying at Wharton County Junior College and then the University of Houston.
14. Susana Alvarez, daughter of Arnulfo and Leticia Alvarez, with a 91.140 GPA plans to study Diagnostic Medical Sonography at Wharton County Junior College.
