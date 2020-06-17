Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Meghan Alexandria Naranjo, 27, of 104 Ave. E. in El Campo for two counts of endangering a child and a single count of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 19. She allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines while in the presence of two children.
• Rex William Nave, 39, of 106 Spruce in Louise for two counts of theft. He allegedly stole merchandise from El Campo stores on Dec. 11, 2019 and Jan. 30.
Nave has two misdemeanor theft convictions – one in Victoria County and the other in Brazoria County.
• Michael Christopher Newton, 31, listed as homeless in El Campo, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 13. He allegedly had less than a gram each of Adderall and Ecstasy.
• Ethan Ortiz, 19, of 212 Central in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 28.
• Antonio Quijas Jr., 67, of 1717 Briar Lane, Apt. 805, in Wharton for aggravated assault – family violence on Feb. 21. He allegedly struck a man in the face.
Quijas has prior felony convictions of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, engaging in organized criminal activity and delivery of marijuana on May 23, 1994 in Brazoria County.
• Doina Eurpa Rafaila, 35, of 10027 Spice in Houston for engaging in organized criminal activity on Aug. 25, 2019. He allegedly worked with other to steal store merchandise.
• Adrian Ramos, 21, of 1211 Olivia in El Campo for theft of a firearm on Feb. 23.
• Gustavo Rodriguez, 29, of 489 Wilderness in Wharton for family violence on Jan. 19. He allegedly choked a family member.
• Deanna Ronquillio, 47, of 1414 Jennie in El Campo for identity theft on March 6.
• Adam Jessie Saenz Jr., 19, of 1231 Alice for family violence on Jan. 1. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman.
• Patrick Sanchez, 32, listed as homeless in El Campo, for family violence with a previous conviction on Nov. 7, 2019. He allegedly choked a woman. Sanchez has a history of family violence.
• Alvin Donnel Sanders, 63, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton for family violence on April 9. He allegedly used a fireplace utensil to threaten a woman.
• Catherine Elizabeth Shultz, 42, of 7903 Fondren in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 19. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Derek Lane Sless, 28, of 3991 CR 324 in Louise for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 21. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.