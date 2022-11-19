ECISD pulls prom proposal

As quickly as it came, a request for the City of El Campo to provide El Campo ISD with free use of the Civic Center was pulled from the agenda, as the school district had no knowledge it was placed before council.
Council was set to discuss the 2023 Prom request at the Nov. 14 session, before El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan pulled the item from the agenda just before council began.
“Neither the district nor the high school were aware of the agenda item and neither was consulted prior to the agenda item being placed on the agenda,” Callaghan said, adding “My involvement occurred when I was informed 30 minutes prior to the meeting that an agenda item existed. The information was deficient in detail and that prompted me to attend the meeting. Based on the request and the lack of communication with the high school principal and the district, I requested the item to be withdrawn from consideration.”
The confusion seems to have come as speakers from the school were scheduled to present to council before the item was pulled.
“Mr. Larson, the junior class sponsor, and some of the junior class will be present at the meeting for the request,” the Council agenda item said.
El Campo High School teacher Roy Larson was unable to be reached for comment by press time.
City Manager Courtney Sladek confirmed that she was contacted by Larson to see if council would consider waiving the Civic Center fees.
The proposal, if approved, would have saved the $1,200 per day fee as well as a $500 deposit, a total cost of $3,700 for the district over the three days requested.
