ECISD pulls prom proposal

As quickly as it came, a request for the City of El Campo to provide El Campo ISD with free use of the Civic Center was pulled from the agenda, as the school district had no knowledge it was placed before council.

Council was set to discuss the 2023 Prom request at the Nov. 14 session, before El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan pulled the item from the agenda just before council began.

