Enlightening young minds about the contributions of Hispanic culture, forming friendships that last years and welcoming new people into the conversations – these have been the pillars of Louise High School’s Tejano Organization over the last two decades and continue to be today.
The Tejano organization celebrates its 20 year anniversary this year since its creation in 2001. LHS Spanish teacher Joey Cardenas has been involved in the organization since the beginning, and has seen a sense of community form with the club, even as members have come and gone over the years.
“An organization like this is important to highlight not only the past experience of Hispanics, but also to generate that interest and love of education,” Cardenas said.
The club got its name from the Spanish word for “Texan,” and that choice was a deliberate message, he said.
“Rather than having a Spanish club, we dubbed it (that), because ‘Tejano’ means Texan, and it’s open to everybody,” Cardenas said.
The club was created to educate students about the contributions of Hispanics to Texas culture, according to a press release from the organization, and to pass this knowledge on to the community.
Maria Montes, a current LISD employee, served as the first president of the Tejano club when she was a student at LHS.
“Old members of the organization still post old pictures and talk about their experiences,” Montes said. “Many members of the organization come from families who once had a brother, sister, aunt, uncle, cousin or even a parent in the organization in the past.”
Club members learn about and celebrate various Hispanic holidays and religious traditions throughout the year. Easter cascarones, or egg shells filled with colorful confetti, sculptures for Dia de los Muertos, translating to Day of the Dead, and cemetery visits on Nov. 2 for All Souls Day are just some of the traditions the group honors throughout the year.
Fiestas are held before National Hispanic American Heritage Month, celebrated Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and for Cinco de Mayo, where students bring traditional Hispanic dishes for teachers and staff on campus. The smell of delicious tamales, fajitas, chiles rellenos, homemade salsas wafting throughout the school halls is enough to entice passerbys from all around the school.
“Everyone likes Mexican food to begin with,” Cardenas said. “When we do a party, we do a little fiesta in school and involve other students, our membership and the faculty. It brings that attention to (make people wonder) ‘hey, why are we having a party?’”
Group members continue the tradition of delicious food and talkative gatherings into their monthly meetings by sharing a meal at a local Mexican restaurant.
“We all just get together and go eat and have fun with each other,” Current Tejano Organization President Charlie Huerta said. “Students all get together, and then it’s an added benefit because we get to learn more about our Hispanic culture.”
A senior at LHS, Huerta has been a member of the Tejano Organization since he was a freshman. He joined the club because it seemed fun, he said, and because he wanted to celebrate his heritage like his mother, Montes, did before him.
“For me to be president (like my mom) and my senior year when I’m leaving, I thought that was a cool thing and a big coincidence,” Huerta said.
The other club officers for the 2020-2021 school year are Destiny Ortega, Kelly Lemus, Dustin Roberts and Daniel Gaona.
