City Manager Courtney Sladek

Tres Palacios Creek widening efforts need environmental clearance before they can move forward while a proposed rail-supported warehouse remains in limbo, city council learned Monday.

Tres Palacios Creek widening efforts need environmental clearance before they can move forward while a proposed rail-supported warehouse remains in limbo, city council learned Monday.

An almost $15 million Texas General Land Office grant provides 99 percent of the funding to widen the Tres Palacios Creek from U.S. 59 to Jackson Street in Phase 2 of the project.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.