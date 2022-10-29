Tres Palacios Creek widening efforts need environmental clearance before they can move forward while a proposed rail-supported warehouse remains in limbo, city council learned Monday.
An almost $15 million Texas General Land Office grant provides 99 percent of the funding to widen the Tres Palacios Creek from U.S. 59 to Jackson Street in Phase 2 of the project.
Phase 1, completed in March 2020, widened the channel from south of U.S. 59, out of the city limits, to a newly created retention pond south of CR 406.
The second phase, actually falling in the footprint of the original Phase 1 vision, must have a completed environmental study before any property can be purchased, City Manager Courtney Sladek told council.
Awarded in May of 2021, the grant is the largest in El Campo’s history and will cost taxpayers $149,887 after reimbursements.
In easement purchases were made before the environmental study is complete, however, they would not be reimbursed by the GLO.
“We’re trying,” Sladek said.
Property Acquisition Services was hired in August 2021 and engineer Jones & Carter in August 2020.
Once land is obtained, actual construction starting with surveying is expected to last 540 days.
The proposed Southwest International Gateway Business Park on the city’s eastside has taken considerably longer although council periodically receives updates that “behind the scenes” preparations continue.
The 540-acre Stonemont development calls for a rail-supported warehouse system on the Kansas City Southern Railway running through El Campo.
A planned KCS/Canadian Northern merger has been the latest delay as the companies hope for a Surface Transportation Board blessing following a now closed extended comment period.
City staff and railpark developer are set to meet Nov. 16. An update will be provided to council after that, according to Sladek.
The city agreed to provide engineering for a rail spur linking the proposed park to the KCS line for $397,500, of which roughly half has been spent. The City Development Corporation of El Campo is offering a $3 million reimbursement on infrastructure construction.
Log In
