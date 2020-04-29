Like many things that have been disrupted since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis began last month, Wharton County’s two tax assessor-collector hopefuls saw their Republican run-off election placed on hold.
The race between Cindy Hernandez and Sarah Hudgins, originally scheduled for a May 2 election, will now be decided on July 14.
Both candidates said they understood that resident safety took precedence over the original timeline.
“I love campaigning, meeting people, listening to their views and concerns about the tax office, but everyone’s health and wellbeing is of the utmost importance so social distancing is preventing that right now,” candidate Cindy Hernandez said.
Candidate Sarah Hudgins said she too is forgoing campaigning.
“I have not been able to reach out to potential constituents as it is more important to put my own interest on the back burner and do what I can to help others,” Hudgins said.
Known for volunteering with veteran recognition events, Hudgins is now focusing on food delivery.
“I saw a need in our county where the elderly were not able to leave their homes, and other households became affected with no income. Food was needed. I acted on this need and will continue to coordinate with those I have been working with to make sure no one goes hungry in Wharton County,” Hudgins said.
A tax office employee, Hernandez continues to work daily.
“(We are) making adjustments as to how we do business here at the tax office,” Hernandez said. “Being able to still help customers, answer questions, and keep employees safe.”
Both have been talking with constituents on a limited basis and will re-start true campaigning when it is deemed safe to do so.
“Everything (with the tax assessor-collector race) stays on track, just a different month,” Hernandez said. “My goal is just to keep reaching out to voters, remind them of the election. Remind them of the importance of one – getting back out there to vote, and two – the importance of voting for an experienced tax office employee with 27 years in office.”
Hudgins will pick up her campaign where she left off before the crisis began. “The COVID-19 only changes the date you vote,” said Hudgins, “but does not change me, or my platform as the most qualified candidate to represent the taxpayers of Wharton County.”
– Compiled by Liz Moreno
