A 27-year-old El Campo man who shot his grandparents during a family argument will spend the next 15 years behind prison bars.
Kristian Dre Cadriel stood before 23rd District Court Judge Ben Hardin last week to plea guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Because the court found Cadriel used a deadly weapon, a handgun, in the attacks, he must serve half of the sentence before he can be considered eligible for parole. He was given credit for 95 days already served.
Cadriel’s grandparents survived the Aug. 7 attack inside their College Street home, the grandfather was shot in the stomach and the groin and the grandmother in the leg after an argument apparently down spiraled into violence.
The entire incident was captured on video because Cadriel’s grandparents had set up cameras inside their living room. The video first shows an argument between Cadriel and his mother. He leaves, but then returns armed.
“He starts arguing with (his grandfather) ... points the gun at him and (the grandmother), tries to push the gun down,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said during initial coverage.
That night, Cadriel was found hiding behind a trash bin in the 1400 block of Avenue I.
“The grandparents were consulted (on the plea bargain agreement reached with Cadriel). We met with them a couple of times and they are satisfied with the sentence in this case,” Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Mark Racer told the Leader-News.
Had a jury found Cadriel guilty at trial, he could have faced up to 99 years in prison.
While before Judge Hardin on Nov. 9, Cadriel’s conviction for family violence on Nov. 8, 2021 was adjudicated and he received a concurrent 10-year prison sentence.
He had been serving a five-year deferred probation term when the shooting took place.
