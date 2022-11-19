Kristian Dre Cadriel

Parole Possible after serving half sentence

A 27-year-old El Campo man who shot his grandparents during a family argument will spend the next 15 years behind prison bars.

Kristian Dre Cadriel stood before 23rd District Court Judge Ben Hardin last week to plea guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.