A would-be thief’s payday was put on hold Thursday when El Campo police confiscated a gas pump credit/debit card skimmer.
Found at 7-Eleven, 2403 N. Mechanic, around noon Thursday, Feb. 9, the device typically requires a theft to collect and download the stolen data it accumulates. As a result, area residents might have narrowly avoided loss.
There’s no way to know for certain if any data had already been collected, so people are advised to monitor their bank and credit card statements.
Residents should also take care when preparing to insert a credit card into a reader. Check to make sure seals are intact. If anything looks unusual, loose or broken, contact the business attendants.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of identity theft should contact their card representatives and the police department.
The last time a card skimmer came into the news locally was March 2021 although multiple others may have gone undetected.
Most previously discovered devices were discovered on gas pumps along the U.S. 59 corridor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.