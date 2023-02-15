Theft Warning: Police locate card skimmer

A would-be thief’s payday was put on hold Thursday when El Campo police confiscated a gas pump credit/debit card skimmer.

Found at 7-Eleven, 2403 N. Mechanic, around noon Thursday, Feb. 9, the device typically requires a theft to collect and download the stolen data it accumulates. As a result, area residents might have narrowly avoided loss.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.