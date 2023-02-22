Serving It Up

Jack Halliburton pulls out another batch of fresh fish from the fryer, Tuesday. Jacks Drive-In is one of the many El Campo eateries getting ready for El Campo’s Catholics to observe 40 days of Lent and eschewing meat for flaky fish.

With 1.3 billion Catholics about to forgo meat for Lent as part of their annual fast, local businesses are stocking up on fish for Wharton County’s practitioners and county red meat sellers are preparing for the next 40 days.

Some eateries are expecting a huge swing in business as the faithful flock to fried fish for starting today, Ash Wednesday and Fridays throughout Lent.

