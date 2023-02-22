With 1.3 billion Catholics about to forgo meat for Lent as part of their annual fast, local businesses are stocking up on fish for Wharton County’s practitioners and county red meat sellers are preparing for the next 40 days.
Some eateries are expecting a huge swing in business as the faithful flock to fried fish for starting today, Ash Wednesday and Fridays throughout Lent.
“Lent’s always a big time of year for us. Business from Lent probably increases, Wednesday and Friday night, probably 20 percent overall. Shrimp and fish are the big sellers and everyone always wants crawfish. We will actually have in our restaurant alone, well have probably 21 employees on duty at the same time plus the managers working ... our staff will about double. We just get so busy for about a three hour period that it takes everyone to get everybody out in a good fashion,” Pinchers owner Craig Radley said.
Caterers and other food sellers are stocking up, ready for the biggest push of the year.
“For us, Lent is out busiest time of the year. Our fish is really well known in the community and people come out to get it, we move a whole bunch of fried fish and shrimp. We also do a lot of off site catering during lent, we take out our big fry trailer and we do it a lot more so than the rest of the year,” Jack’s Drive In Deli & Catering owner Jack Halliburton said.
Businesses that sell quantities of red meat are ready for the holy days and aren’t expecting a drop in business.
“Lent does not affect meat sales at Prasek’s Family Smokehouse. Lent provides a bump in sales to our shrimp boudin and with tamales being such a popular Easter season go-to, our jalapeno cream cheese tamales do well for us during Lent. The biggest impact Lent has on Prasek’s is our success with Friday fried catfish and shrimp plates,” Lannah Stoner Marketing Manager Prasek’s Smokehouse said.
Dine-in barbecue is a South Texas staple, and their preparation for the Lent rush is well underway.
“We’re preparing for lent, we do fish and shrimp every Friday. It definitely gets busier,” said Gerry Mikeska, Mikeska’s owner, adding “People might have a few more hours, some stay and work the second shift but we don’t hire. Real simple, it’s just busier with the fish and shrimp.”
