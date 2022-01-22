A 12-year-old El Campo boy reportedly told police he was responsible for the threat which prompted parent concern and heightened police patrols at all El Campo ISD campuses a week ago.
“Nothing was located or discovered that led us to believe he had the capability to carry out the threat,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News Friday, he added the child’s parents had been “very cooperative.”
Social media waves were hit with a threat that El Campo Middle School and its students were in danger of being ‘shot up’ late Monday, Jan. 17 and early Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“We stepped up our presence on all campuses,” Chief Gary Williamson said. “We’d rather err on the side of caution.”
No contraband was found at ECMS or at any other campus in the district.
No threats were directly issued on the campus itself.
“We went out there and did a walk through the school,” Williamson said.
Neither the middle school nor any other campus was put on lockdown as a result. For the students, it was a normal day, albeit they may have seen more police in the general area.
Police announced Wednesday they had a suspect and a warrant issued as social media users continued to repost the threat, spreading it and allowing it to resurface multiple times.
Urban would not release what led authorities to the child, merely saying it was the result of investigation. The parents willingly brought the boy to the police station and surrendered him to authorities.
“He was interviewed and eventually admitted to sending out the threat via social media,” Urban said.
The child is charged with terroristic threat causing the impairment of a public or government service, a third degree felony.
An adult can face probation, a fine or two to 10 years in prison if found guilty of a third degree felony in Texas.
A juvenile can face similar punishment including being held until they reach adulthood if convicted. Juvenile records, however, are sealed and the ultimate outcome of this case will likely remain unknown to the public.
The boy was processed and released back to his parents with a standing order to contact the Juvenile Probation Department Thursday.
“Juvenile probation could not locate any available bed space to have him detained,” Urban said.
Anyone with information about any threat to any school campus or its students is asked to contact the West Wharton County Stoppers on their P3 app or at 979-543-8477. Students can talk with their campus SRO.
