A bit of good fortune for one Louise man was amplified 10 times for Louise ISD, after he won a sweepstakes that included a donation of 10 free tablets to the school district.
Alan Broman, a truck driver, won an online contest sponsored by Microsoft and the new superhero movie sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.” Broman’s prizes were a keyboard tablet, device case, headphones and the option to donate tablets to a school of his choice. His daughter, Kenadie, attends Louise Junior High, so Broman selected that LISD campus.
“I chose LISD to receive the Surface Books because that is where our daughter attends school and LISD is a great school,” Broman said. “I just wanted to give something back to the school in support of all they do for my daughter and the rest of their students.”
The LISD school board voted to accept Broman’s donation, valued at $16,000, last session. The tablets will be used at LJH.
It was “so exciting for Mr. Alan Broman and the junior high faculty who will get to use the 10 Surface laptops,” LISD Tech Director Sandra Holik said. “Thank you again, Mr. Broman, for this opportunity.”
While most go their whole lives without winning a sweepstakes, good luck seems to follow Broman around, according to his wife, Chrissy.
“He wins random things all the time,” Chrissy said. “He won a $400 cooler once because he saw some cardboard cut out at a convenience store that said, ‘text this word to win,’ and he did.”
The secret to his lucky streak lies in taking the time to participate, according to Broman.
“Doesn’t hurt to enter,” Broman said. “You’ve got nothing to lose, so may as well take a chance and see what happens.”
LISD trustees voted unanimously to accept the donation in their November regular meeting.
